Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

India’s cases spiral

Delhi enacted a weeklong citywide lockdown on Monday, as coronavirus infections and deaths in India reported new daily records and several local governments announced they were facing shortages of oxygen, I.C.U. beds and treatments.

“Our health systems have reached its limit,” Delhi’s chief minister said. “We have almost no I.C.U. beds left. We are facing a huge shortage of oxygen.”

Several regions, including Maharashtra and parts of Uttar Pradesh, imposed lockdown-like restrictions. In the eastern state Jharkhand, the chief minister asked for permission to import more remdesivir, an experimental drug, for emergency use.

The shortages have resulted in squabbles between opposition-led state governments. And nonstop cremations across the country have been casting doubt on the official toll of the victims, Reuters reports.