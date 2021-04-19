YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Pled ‘Not Guilty’ to Federal Weapons Charges

Facebook

The Louisiana native, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, reportedly enters a not guilty plea to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

AceShowbiz –

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has maintained his innocence in his federal weapons case. The “Self Control” rapper was reported to have entered not guilty plea for his two federal weapons charges on Thursday, April 15.

The 21-year-old star, per reported by WBRZ, appeared before Magistrate Judge Scott Johnson via video from the St. Martin Parish jail. He pleaded not guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. A hearing is scheduled for April 20.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is being placed under a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal’s Service in the wake of his March dramatic arrest in Los Angeles. His thrilling foot chase, at the time, involved a helicopter and the Los Angeles Police Department’s K9 unit.

YoungBoy was wanted on a federal warrant related to his September 2020 arrest on drugs and weapons charges. He was said to possess a .45 pistol and a 9mm handgun, which reportedly was not registered to the “Outside Today” spitter.

The “Genie” rapper hoped he would be released on bond, but a Louisiana judge shot down the possibility on April 1 after he skipped a drug test that was mandated by the law. The father of seven said he missed the January order because he was receiving dental work, but he hasn’t rescheduled.

“He is charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and he possessed another gun as he fled from law enforcement at the time of his arrest,” the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana reportedly said in the court filing.

“When his gun possession is combined with his violent crime, attempts to flee from law enforcement, which included a high speed chase in and around a neighborhood that included a middle school,” the attorney added. “And his pervasive marijuana use Gaulden clearly and convincingly presents a danger to the community.”