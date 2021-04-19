XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.51133 by 00:54 (04:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $67.81686B, or 3.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.36135 to $1.51159 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.56%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.00164B or 8.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1619 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 54.06% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,948.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.64% on the day.

was trading at $2,263.83 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.63%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,062.41667B or 50.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $261.28029B or 12.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.