XRP Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

XRP Falls 11% In Selloff
Investing.com – was trading at $1.26407 by 20:22 (00:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.58% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 16.
The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $57.74096B, or 2.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.
XRP had traded in a range of $1.26296 to $1.32224 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.6%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.38679B or 7.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1619 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 61.58% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $55,108.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.01% on the day.
was trading at $2,136.40 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.26%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,031.43641B or 51.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.76464B or 12.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.