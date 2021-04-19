WeCommerce Announces Andrew Dumont Appointed as CEO of Stamped

Article content

VICTORIA, British Columbia — WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or “the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) today announced the appointment of Andrew Dumont as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stamped Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“Stamped”). Mr. Dumont has extensive experience and expertise leading and growing software businesses. Recently, Mr. Dumont was the Chief Executive Officer of We Work Remotely and Meteor. Previously, Mr. Dumont served as Chief Marketing Officer of Bitly.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew join us as the CEO of Stamped. I have worked closely with Andrew for years and have seen firsthand his tremendous ability to grow software businesses,” said Chief Executive Officer Chris Sparling. “When it comes to taking an existing business and realizing its potential, there are few like Andrew Dumont.”

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.

WeCommerce is a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Stamped and Foursixty. The Company’s primary focus is to build, grow and acquire businesses that serve the Shopify Partner ecosystem. These businesses consist largely of Software as a Service, Digital Goods and Services businesses. Generally, these businesses build Apps and Themes and run Agencies that support Shopify merchants.