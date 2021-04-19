Wall Street has 100 billion new reasons to believe in Bitcoin

Here’s your opportunity to get in on the cryptocurrency action while donating to a good cause

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

It’s another coulda, woulda, shoulda story. If you had only known that 1 Bitcoin would now be valued at over $79,000, you may have thought a little more about getting in back in 2011 for $1. And now, as much as you believe it’s still a market worth investing in, you’re pretty sure your bank account won’t allow it. But don’t discount that possibility just yet.

Your gut feelings are not leading you astray. Cryptocurrency is very much a front runner in the world of investment. In fact, newcomer Coinbase Global, Inc., the fast-growing exchange at the center of the speculative frenzy in cryptocurrencies, had a wild IPO day, landing at a value of $86 billion USD.

Here’s an opportunity to dive into the exciting world of cryptocurrency, while helping a worthy charity. By donating to the Playing for Change Foundation, you will be helping the organization offer music education to children and underserved communities in 10 different countries. In return, you could win $8K worth in Bitcoin plus $2K worth in Ethereum on Coinbase, along with the best-selling, highest security standard Ledger Nano X Hardware Wallet to keep all of your crypto assets safe and secure.