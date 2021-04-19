Vanessa Hudgens Is ‘Very Taken’ With BF Cole Tucker

Instagram

The Gabriella Montez of ‘High School Musical’ reportedly loves that the 24-year-old Pirates outfielder is ‘different’ compared to her previous boyfriends.

AceShowbiz –

Vanessa Hudgens might have gotten more and more smitten with Cole Tucker. More than two months after confirming her romance with the MLB player, the Gabriella Montez depicter in “High School Musical” film series is said to be “very taken” with him.

“Vanessa is very taken with him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida. All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast. It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way. It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”

On what distinguished the athlete from the actress’ previous boyfriends, he reportedly “treats [her] like a queen, he adores her.” The source added, “People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last… But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”

Despite not having “much in common” with the Pirates outfielder, “The Princess Switch” star reportedly has “definitely fallen” for him. A separate insider further spilled to the outlet, “That’s true on some level which keeps the attraction, but they actually do and it’s why they work so well together.”

“Cole is incredibly talented and aside from being a great baseball player, he loves music and kills it on the drums. He’s always making her laugh and they always have a blast together. They do everything from romantic date nights, to staying home and cuddling, to group dates with friends, and even fun activities like sitting ringside at Wrestlemania which they just did last week,” the insider went on. “Vanessa always has a smile on her face when she’s with Cole.”

The lovebirds went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, February 14. At that time, she posted a photo of the two locking lips and captioned it, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck.” Her beau, meanwhile, put out a picture of them cuddling on a couch. In the accompanying message, he simply raved, “Happy V day [red heart emoji] @vanessahudgens.”

Before being an item with Cole, Vanessa was in a romantic relationship with Austin Butler for eight years. They called it quits in January 2020. She was also known for dating her former “High School Musical” co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.