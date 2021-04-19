United Airlines Holdings Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



United Airlines Holdings Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

United Airlines Holdings announced earnings per share of $-7.5 on revenue of $3.22B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-6.98 on revenue of $3.31B.

United Airlines Holdings shares are up 27.14% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.65% from its 52 week high of $63.68 set on March 18. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 7.96% from the start of the year.

United Airlines Holdings shares lost 0.89% in after-hours trade following the report.

United Airlines Holdings follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

United Airlines Holdings’s report follows an earnings missed by Carnival ADS on April 7, who reported EPS of $-1.78 on revenue of $26M, compared to forecasts EPS of $-1.68 on revenue of $26M.

Delta Air Lines had missed expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $-3.55 on revenue of $4.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-3.13 on revenue of $3.94B.

