U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.36%, while the index declined 0.53%, and the index declined 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 0.92% or 0.49 points to trade at 53.79 at the close. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) added 0.60% or 0.32 points to end at 54.00 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.52% or 0.70 points to 134.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.70% or 1.10 points to trade at 63.65 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.62% or 4.01 points to end at 244.17 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.29% or 1.73 points to 132.58.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.73% to 44.31, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was up 3.62% to settle at 157.54 and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) which gained 1.86% to close at 80.05.

The worst performers were Altria Group (NYSE:) which was down 6.17% to 49.08 in late trade, Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.17% to settle at 25.99 and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.82% to 250.82 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 50.77% to 21.47, TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 27.12% to settle at 2.695 and Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.48% to close at 2.77.

The worst performers were Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.66% to 19.86 in late trade, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.05% to settle at 12.79 and Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.84% to 37.13 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1996 to 1015 and 115 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2331 fell and 865 advanced, while 110 ended unchanged.

Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.73% or 3.93 to 44.31. Shares in Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 50.77% or 7.23 to 21.47. Shares in Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 21.66% or 5.49 to 19.86. Shares in Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 17.84% or 8.06 to 37.13.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.40% to 17.29.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.55% or 9.75 to $1770.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.46% or 0.29 to hit $63.48 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.48% or 0.32 to trade at $67.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.43% to 1.2035, while USD/JPY fell 0.55% to 108.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.50% at 91.085.