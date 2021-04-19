U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.36%, while the index declined 0.53%, and the index declined 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 0.92% or 0.49 points to trade at 53.79 at the close. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) added 0.60% or 0.32 points to end at 54.00 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.52% or 0.70 points to 134.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.70% or 1.10 points to trade at 63.65 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.62% or 4.01 points to end at 244.17 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.29% or 1.73 points to 132.58.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.73% to 44.31, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was up 3.62% to settle at 157.54 and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) which gained 1.86% to close at 80.05.

The worst performers were Altria Group (NYSE:) which was down 6.17% to 49.08 in late trade, Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which lost 6.17% to settle at 25.99 and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.82% to 250.82 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 50.77% to 21.47, TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 27.12% to settle at 2.695 and Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.48% to close at 2.77.

The worst performers were Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.66% to 19.86 in late trade, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.05% to settle at 12.79 and Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.84% to 37.13 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1996 to 1015 and 115 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2331 fell and 865 advanced, while 110 ended unchanged.

Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.73% or 3.93 to 44.31. Shares in Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 50.77% or 7.23 to 21.47. Shares in Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 21.66% or 5.49 to 19.86. Shares in Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 17.84% or 8.06 to 37.13.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.40% to 17.29.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.55% or 9.75 to $1770.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.46% or 0.29 to hit $63.48 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.48% or 0.32 to trade at $67.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.43% to 1.2035, while USD/JPY fell 0.55% to 108.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.50% at 91.085.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR