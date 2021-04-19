U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner By Reuters



© Reuters. A picture of of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is seen as people wait for his remains to arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington



By Brad Heath and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The District of Columbia’s chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

The medical examiner’s office said on Monday that the 42-year-old officer’s cause of death was natural causes after he suffered a stroke. He died the day after the Jan. 6 violence.

The findings mean it will be hard for federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in connection with Sicknick’s death.

Two men – George Tanios and Julian Khater – are facing charges they assaulted three police officers, including Sicknick, by spraying them with a chemical irritant on Jan. 6.

The Washington Post first reported the medical examiner’s ruling.