Travis Barker Shares NSFW Tribute to Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

In addition to the PDA-filled post, the Blink-182 drummer surprises the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star with a giant tulips and gardenias flower bucket for her 42nd birthday.

Travis Barker has shared a jaw-dropping birthday tribute for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Celebrating the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s special day, the Blink-182 drummer put out a number of NSFW photos of her on his social media account.

On Sunday, April 18, the 45-year-old rocker took to Instagram to celebrate his reality star girlfriend’s 42nd birthday. His naughty post featured photos of them making out. One clip, in particular, captured a moment she sucked on his thumb before falling back and laughing. Along with them, he wrote, “I F****G LOVE YOU! [love] YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

The NSFW post came a few hours after Travis offered a look at Kourtney’s birthday celebration dinner via Instagram Story. He posted a snap of a dessert plate with a small bowl of ice cream, a lit candle inside a strawberry and chocolate syrup that read, “Happy Birthday Kourtney.”

Aside from birthday dinner, Travis also gifted Kourtney with a giant floral arrangement of her favorite flowers, with more individual flowers hanging from the ceiling. Expressing gratitude for the present was Kourtney herself who shared it via her Story. Over the picture, she wrote, “Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers. My entire house smells yummy.”

A source told PEOPLE that Travis “often spoils” Kourtney. The insider also said that he spent the rest of her girlfriend’s birthday with her family. “Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her,” the source added. “He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life.”

Even so, the PDA-filled birthday tribute is not the first sexy post Travis made about Kourtney. On April 10, he shared another raunchy Instagram post. Though the photo did not feature the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner, the drummer tagged her in a snap that he captioned, “All day I dream about sex w/ you.”