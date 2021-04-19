Time Magazine to accept crypto payments for digital subscriptions By Cointelegraph

In partnership with Crypto.com, a leading digital currency platform, Time is now accepting one-time crypto payments for its 18-month digital subscription. Users who elect to pay with Crypto.org Coin, or CRO, will receive up to 10% cash back on their purchase. The digital subscription is valued at $49.

The option to pay with cryptocurrency is currently only available in the United States and Canada, with a global rollout scheduled for July 2021.