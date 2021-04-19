‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Wins Big at ACE Eddie Awards 2021

Netflix

One week ahead of the Oscars, film editor Alan Baumgarten picks up the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) gong, while Disney/Pixar’s ‘Soul’ brings home the Animation prize.

AceShowbiz –

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” was the big winner at the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards on Saturday night, April 17.

Alan Baumgarten, who edited Aaron Sorkin‘s acclaimed film, picked up the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) gong to cap the American Cinema Editors prizegiving a week ahead of the Oscars, where the movie is among the favorites to land a handful of trophies.

Baumgarten thanked Sorkin for his “enthusiasm for editing” in his virtual acceptance speech, adding, “It was a pleasure to collaborate with you.” He also gave a shout-out to his wife, “I think myself, and as everybody understands, I brought the work home literally – thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Other top film winners included “Palm Springs” (Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)) and Disney/Pixar’s “Soul“, which picked up the Animation prize a day after dominating the annual Annie Awards.

TV winners included the editors behind “Schitt’s Creek“, “Ted Lasso“, “Better Call Saul“, “Ozark“, “Rick and Morty” and “Cheer“, while “The Queen’s Gambit” won for Best Edited Limited Series or Motion Picture and ESPN’s “The Last Dance” took the non-theatrical documentary honor.

The virtual ceremony also featured a salute to Spike Lee, the recipient of the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky received Career Achievement Awards for their contributions to film editing.

In his tribute to Lee, Leslie Odom Jr. gushed, “When I was a little boy, Spike Lee was synonymous with film and movie going. My parents took us to see every Spike Lee the weekend it opened. Thank you for all you have given to the arts and for all you’ve brought to my life.”

The complete winners list is: