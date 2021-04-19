Tether launches on Hermez rollup as Ethereum starts falling behind By Cointelegraph



Tether launches on Hermez rollup as Ethereum starts falling behind



Tether (USDT) has now launched on Hermez Network, an scalability solution based on the zk-rollup concept. Rollups provide a way of batching or “rolling up” transactions to lighten the load on the Ethereum network.

The key to rollups is the concept of data availability, which means that the state data of the rollup is always fully available on-chain. In practice, this means that the Ethereum network knows the token balances of all user accounts on the Hermez rollup after every transaction, and this knowledge can be used to rapidly withdraw funds and distribute them to their new owners in the event of malfunctions.

Transferred value in USDT on Ethereum, Tron and Omni (). Source: Coinmetrics .

