TeraBlock exchange raises $2.4M to develop crypto newbie-friendly interface By Cointelegraph

United Kingdom-based crypto exchange TeraBlock announced the completion of a funding round that will reportedly provide an on-ramp for new crypto users.

In an announcement on Monday, TeraBlock said it secured $2.4 million in funding from major investors including AU21 Capital, Blockchain.com, Blocksync Ventures, BTX Capital, CryptoDormFund and others. The platform was reportedly developed with newbies in mind, providing automation tools that allow users to buy and sell crypto when they’re unfamiliar with the space.