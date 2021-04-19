Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 108.240 108.15 -0.08

Sing dlr 1.328 1.3308 +0.19

Taiwan dlr 28.079 28.205 +0.45

Korean won 1113.500 1117.2 +0.33

Baht 31.210 31.19 -0.06

Peso 48.290 48.36 +0.14

Rupiah 14500.000 14545 +0.31

Rupee 74.878 74.8775 0.00

Ringgit 4.118 4.122 +0.10

Yuan 6.501 6.511 +0.16

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 108.240 103.24 -4.62

Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.56

Taiwan dlr 28.079 28.483 +1.44

Korean won 1113.500 1086.20 -2.45

Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01

Peso 48.290 48.01 -0.58

Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17

Rupee 74.878 73.07 -2.42

Ringgit 4.118 4.0200 -2.38

Yuan 6.501 6.5283 +0.42

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)