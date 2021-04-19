Sutton Foster Apologizes for Not Speaking Out Sooner Against Scott Rudin Following Bullying Claims

WENN

The star of ‘The Music Man’ which was originally produced by the embattled Hollywood mogul regrets not calling out the producer sooner after he was accused of bullying employees.

Broadway star Sutton Foster has apologised to fans for not speaking out sooner against her upcoming show’s producer, Scott Rudin, after he was exposed as a badly behaved bully in a magazine article.

The actress uploaded an Instagram Live video on Monday (19Apr21), shortly after Rudin announced he was taking a “step back” from all his projects, including Foster and Hugh Jackman‘s “The Music Man“, to reflect on the way he has treated assistants in the past.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” Rudin wrote in a statement. “I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior.”

Foster was criticised by some for not voicing her opinion sooner but, in the video, she explained, “It’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation and the only positive outcome is the one that happened, and I know Hugh feels the same way. I know we’ve both committed to creating an amazing environment for everybody involved.”

“I didn’t feel like I needed to post (about) it… I didn’t feel like that was something I needed to do because it becomes like a reactionary thing… I needed to take a step back and make sure the decision I made was mine and not based on the noise of social media. That’s who I am, that’s my integrity, that’s my spirit.”

“I apologise if it seemed like I wasn’t actively trumpeting my feelings but I felt like, with the noise, I couldn’t get a clear mind…”

Adding she’s “really excited about returning to Broadway,” the actress added, “May we just continue the change and that’s all I’m going to say. It’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation.”

In The Hollywood Reporter expose, Rudin was accused of throwing glass bowls, a stapler, and a baked potato at former employees while smashing one assistant’s hand with a computer in a fit of rage.