‘Survivor’ Star Sunday Burquest Dead After Losing Battle With Cancer

Instagram

The former contestant of the competition show has passed away at the age of 50 after suffering from terminal esophageal and ovarian cancer since 2020, her second cancer battle in a decade.

AceShowbiz –

Sunday Burquest has died. The “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” star, who was diagnosed with terminal esophageal and ovarian cancer in 2020, passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, April 18.

Confirming Burquest’s death was her daughter Kennedy Burquest via Instagram. Unveiling several pictures of the two, she began her caption, “To my unbelievably beautiful mama, Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others.”

“That’s something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore,” the grieving daughter continued. “I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you.”

“I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud,” she concluded her tribute. “Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon.”

<br />

Burquest made her name on the 33rd season of “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” in 2016. She ended up in 7th place after being eliminated on day 35. Before being diagnosed with terminal esophageal and ovarian cancer, she successfully beat breast cancer in 2012.

When speaking about her latest cancer battle in her Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire, Burquest stated, “After beating breast cancer in 2012, a terminal cancer diagnosis was definitely not something I expected.” She added, “I’m actively fighting the disease with chemo, which, in my doctor’s words, ‘will extend my window of time,’ however being a person of faith, I still believe in miracles and am fully expecting one to come my way!”