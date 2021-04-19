Sunwing returns to Thunder Bay this winter with convenient flights to popular tropical destinations

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing has announced it will be returning to Thunder Bay for the 16th consecutive year this winter. The tour operator will be making it easier for residents of Thunder Bay to return to the tropics by offering vacation packages to Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic with convenient flights from their local gateway of Thunder Bay Airport. Flights will begin in December 2021 and will run weekly until the middle of April 2022.

“Supporting regional airports and providing Canadians across the country with more convenient ways to head to the tropics has always been important to us here at Sunwing,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Our seasonal flight service from Thunder Bay has been consistently popular over the years and we’re delighted to continue to help local residents enjoy a frictionless vacation experience under our wing.”

The flight schedule from Thunder Bay will be as follows:

Between Thunder Bay and Cancun, Mondays from December 13 until April 18, 2022

Between Thunder Bay and Varadero, Tuesdays from December 14 until April 19, 2022

Between Thunder Bay and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15 until April 20, 2022

“We are very excited that Sunwing will be returning to Thunder Bay this winter and appreciate their confidence in our market after a difficult year for the travel industry,” said Ed Schmidtke, President & CEO of Thunder Bay International Airport Authority. “We’re sure our residents are looking forward to leaving the snow behind and heading back to paradise, and we’re hopeful for a successful winter season.”

Residents of Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario can explore some of the Caribbean and Mexico’s most popular vacation destinations, from the white-sand shores of Punta Cana to the Mayan ruins surrounding Cancun and the lively culture of Varadero. They can choose from a range of popular resorts for every travel style and budget, including the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun. These entertainment-themed properties bring big screen excitement to the shores of Playa Mujeres with authentic Hollywood memorabilia, A-lister service and VIP amenities.

Vacationers can return to these Canadian-favourite destinations and travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

