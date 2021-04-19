Startups Cutting Emissions From Concrete Win $20 Million Xprize

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Two startups cutting emissions from the use of concrete have won the $20 million Carbon Xprize.

Launched in 2015, the award was created by U..S. power company NRG and Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance to incentivize the development of technologies that can capture carbon dioxide and put it to valuable use. A total of 48 teams entered, with nine reaching the final round to showcase their technology working at a pilot scale.

The two grand-prize winners, Alberta-based CarbonCure Technologies Inc. and California-based CarbonBuilt Inc., will receive $7.5 million each. CarbonCure injects CO₂ into concrete as it hardens, cutting the product’s footprint. It also reduces water usage. CarbonBuilt makes use of CO₂ coming directly from the exhaust of a power plant or factor and cuts the use of cement to make the end product.

CarbonCure is already operating at commercial scale while CarbonBuilt is working toward it. Two other prizes will be awarded to Calgary-based startups Carbon Upcycling-NLT and Carbon Corp. for technologies that make carbon nanoparticles for use in building applications and carbon nanotubes for use in industrial applications, respectively.