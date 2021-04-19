‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Gives Relationship Update: ‘I Have a Boyfriend’

Instagram

Just two days after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced that they called off their engagement, the reality TV personality confesses that she is dating a new man.

AceShowbiz –

Madison LeCroy has offered fans and followers a major update about her relationship status. Just days after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced the end of their engagement, the “Southern Charm” star, who was previously linked to the former MLB star, revealed that she is no longer single.

On Saturday, April 17, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share two photos of her enjoying a drink at The Garden Room in Atlanta. Her post came with a caption that read, “Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow.”

<br />

Many of her followers were quick to bring up her alleged hookup with A-Rod. One wrote, “I guess you and Alex could be together now,” while another added, “Arod she’s ready.” It was not until a user commented, “Mmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you,” that she made a candid confession. Hitting back at the speculations, she replied, “I have a boyfriend!”

Madison’s relationship announcement came two days after A-Rod and J.Lo called off their two-year engagement. On Thursday, April 15, A-Rod and J.Lo announced on “Today” show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” The pair continued, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

“We wish the best for each other and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the pair added. A few hours after the pair publicly announced that they called off their engagement, the TV personality sent best wishes for the two, telling Page Six, “I wish them the best.”

Madison was accused of having an affair with A-Rod while he was still engaged with “On The Floor” hitmaker earlier this year. In February, she admitted to have FaceTimed A-Rod, but was quick to clarify by telling Page Six, “[We’ve] never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” She further stressed, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me… [I] talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”