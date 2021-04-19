Some Truths Are Hard to Accept

Instagram

The former ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, who was married to the basketball legend from 1997 until 2018, is joining her ex-husband in paying tribute to his late firstborn.

Larsa Pippen is also in mourning following the passing of her ex Scottie Pippen‘s eldest son. Taking to her Instagram Story, the former Bravo TV star paid tribute to Antron Pippen, who was the basketball legend’s only child with his first wife Karen McCollum.

“Some truths in life are hard to accept,” Larsa lamented in the post. She added of her former stepson, “Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron.”

Larsa Pippen paid tribute to Scottie’s son, Antron.

It was Scottie himself who first shared the heartbreaking news of his son’s death at 33 years old. “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” he wrote on his Instagram page on Monday, April 19 along with a photo of the two together. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

The retired basketball player didn’t offer details of what caused his son’s death, but he said, “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.” He went on remembering his late firstborn, “He never let that get him down, though-Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Scottie asked everyone to “please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” before concluding the post with, “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Scottie has four other children whom he shares with his second ex-wife Larsa, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18 , Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. He also has two daughters from previous relationships.