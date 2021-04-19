Sofia Richie Shares ‘Dreamy’ Getaway Pic With BF Elliot Grainge

Instagram/Facebook

Only a week after being public about her relationship with Elliot, the 22-year-old model/designer gives fans a glimpse at her getaway with the new boyfriend in St. Barts.

Sofia Richie seemed to be so much in love. After going public about her new relationship with Elliot Grainge, the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie posted on her Instagram page a picture of her romantic getaway with her new man.

The photo shared on Sofia’s photo-sharing platform on Sunday, April 18 displayed her and the music executive excitedly rode a blue convertible with the beautiful St. Barts as its stunning background. The model lifted her two hands up high in the air, with her two fingers from each hand making the V sign.

Alongside the mesmerizing snap, the younger sister of Nicole Richie wrote in the caption, “Dreamy [smiling face with heart-eyes emoji].” The blue water and beautiful trees behind her and her boyfriend made the pic even more stunning.

In the comment section of Sofia’s post, fashion designer Nicolas Bijan called the two lovebirds, “Best couple!!!!” Other fans thought the photo was adorable as they commented, “New man new life so live it,” “Can I like this 292639272 times,” and “Power couple!! [fire emoji] You two look amazing together!!”

Sofia and Elliot, who is the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, got linked romantically after the 22-year-old beauty shared a picture of them talking a selfie together in an elevator with their masks on. She later went public with the new romance by sharing a series of cuddly photos in early April. One of the snaps she shared captured them locking lips while she was in her bathing suit.

The new romance came after Sofia split from boyfriend Scott Disick in August 2020. Scott, who is also a father of three and an ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian, was said to have ended the relationship. In the 18 March episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, he said, “I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out.”