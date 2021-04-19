Sherri Shepherd Opens Up About Her Mental Journal After Shedding 20 Pounds

Instagram

Having relied on sugar, cookies and carbs to get her through, the former co-host on ‘The View’ names her son Jeffrey as her motivation to change her lifestyle.

Sherri Shepherd has lost 20 pounds, and is keen to share story behind her body transformation. Proudly showing off a slimmer figure in her latest Instagram post, the former co-host of “The View” shared with fans her mental journal as she brought up why she has been so determined.

In a video she posted on Friday, April 16, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum was seen dancing excitedly to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk”. She donned a tight royal blue shirt which showed her trim torso as well as tiny waistline, and matched it with slightly baggy jeans. She moved her body to the beat around her backyard pool.

The caption that accompanied the fun clip saw Sherri dishing on the reasons behind her focus in reaching her weight-loss goal. “I lost 20lbs!!!! Hit me @brunomars,” she started her lengthy message. Noting that she surpassed her original target goal, she added, “THIS IS NOT MY MUSIC! I partnered up with @healthywage to get #healthy … my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!”

The 53-year-old went even deeper in her weight-loss reflection. “It’s been a journal of mental self talk… believing in my worth,” she penned, adding that her teenage son played an important role in the process. “Knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy.”

“I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel,” Sherri continued sharing. “Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose! Join me in taking control of your health.”

Days after sharing the dancing clip, Sherri put out a photo of her in the same outfit with different background. Smiling widely while standing in front of a car, she shared some wise words in its caption, ” ‘weeping may endure for the nite, but joy comes in the morning’… today I am choosing a smile filled with a bunch of silly & a dose of thankfulness. What are you choosing today?”