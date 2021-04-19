See Lucidea’s Unrivaled ILS and KM Software at ARK Law Firm Libraries 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea is a leading provider of powerful knowledge management and integrated library systems purpose-built for the legal sector and packed with client-driven capabilities. Visit them at this year’sARK Law Firm Libraries virtual conference on April 27th and 28th.

Lucidea’s portfolio of best-in-class solutions includes SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Inmagic Presto—ILS and KM solutions designed to allow legal information professionals to better connect with users and deliver value that anchors and optimizes core law firm procedures. ARK Law Firm Libraries conference attendees can visit Lucidea’s virtual booth and see how their law firm KM and ILS solutions give legal information professionals more, so they can deliver more content, more services and more value, while being innovative and increasingly relevant.

To learn why so many of the world’s top 100 law firms trust Lucidea to deliver more than they imagine for less than they expect, visit www.lucidea.com, or call 1-604-278-6717.

