SEC loses a battle to win the war? Ripple dissociates from pumping XRP By Cointelegraph

SEC loses a battle to win the war? Ripple dissociates from pumping XRP
When the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed legal action against Labs and its top-two executives in December, alleging that its XRP coin was in fact a security and that the firm had raised over $1.38 billion through an unregistered securities offering in 2013, many wondered if XRP would even survive.
Some exchanges delisted XRP; some asset managers sold their XRP tokens. XRP had lost its place as the top 3 currency by market capitalization and was even looking like it could drop from the top 10. But reports of Ripple’s demise were spectacularly exaggerated.
