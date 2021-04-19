Scottie Pippen ‘Heartbroken’ by Eldest Son’s Death

Instagram

The 55-year-old basketball legend is mourning the loss of his oldest son Antron Pippen after the latter who suffered from chronic asthma passed away at the age of 33.

Basketball great Scottie Pippen is in mourning following the death of his 33-year-old son.

The Chicago Bulls legend shared the heartbreaking news with fans online on Monday (19Apr21), revealing his firstborn, Antron Pippen, had passed away on Sunday.

He didn’t offer up any specific details about Antron’s cause of death, but explained he had always “shared a love for basketball” with Antron, whose professional hopes of becoming a sportsman himself were derailed by his health.

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” Pippen tweeted. “He never let that get him down, though – Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Antron, who played basketball for Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College, was Pippen’s only child with his first wife Karen McCollum.

He continued, “Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Pippen also shares four children with his second ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, as well as two daughters from previous relationships.

The retired basketball player received a lot of prayers and condolences following the sad news. Rapper Fat Joe wrote a comment, “God bless my brother I’m sorry.”