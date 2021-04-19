Scammers continuing to impersonate Australia Post

Scammers continue to impersonate Australia Post by claiming a shipping fee needs to be paid before a person can claim their parcel.

Australian government agency Scamwatch alerted consumers to the email scam in a post to Twitter.

The scam email, which includes the Australia Post logo and address details, asks customers to confirm the payment of a $2.99 shipping cost and delivery address.

“You have 48 hours to fill in the delivery information before the package is returned to the sender,” the fake email reads.

Scamwatch is now warning customers not to be fooled.

“Scammers are continuing to impersonate Australia Post by claiming you need to pay a small shipping fee for your parcel,” the agency said in a warning to Twitter.

“The emails may look legitimate with real logos and contact details, but are just an attempt to steal your credit card details. Just delete the email.”