Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.49% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.49% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Northern Region Cement Co (SE:), which rose 9.93% or 1.48 points to trade at 16.38 at the close. Meanwhile, AL JOUF CEMENT COMPANY (SE:) added 9.90% or 1.24 points to end at 13.76 and Hail Cement Company (SE:) was up 6.00% or 1.08 points to 19.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:), which fell 3.42% or 6.40 points to trade at 181.00 at the close. Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) declined 2.65% or 0.95 points to end at 34.90 and Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:) was down 2.51% or 0.58 points to 22.54.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 96 to 93 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.22% or 0.14 to $63.33 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.10% or 0.07 to hit $66.84 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.40% or 7.15 to trade at $1773.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.34% to 4.5079, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 91.172.