Sandra Oh Finds Missing Jewellery One Day After Making Police Report

Sandra Oh reported the loss of $150,000 (£108,400) of jewellery to police officials – only to find it again. The “Killing Eve” star couldn’t locate a sizeable amount of jewellery after reportedly returning to her Los Angeles home following a few months of filming elsewhere, and called the cops.

There were no signs of forced entry at the house, but people had been in and out of the property while she was away, and Los Angeles Police Department detectives started investigating, TMZ reports.

However, Sandra called the police back the following day to report that she had retrieved the items. It is not clear if the missing items were returned to her, or if she just found them again.

The missing jewellery case took place less than a month after Sandra gave a passionate speech at a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland, Pennsylvania. On March 20, she told those in attendance, “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

“One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community,” she said. “We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.’ ”

Sandra is set to start Season 4 production of “Killing Eve” in the U.K. and across Europe in the summer. In the final season of the hit series, the 49-year-old will reprise her role as Eve Polastri opposite Jodie Comer’s Oksana Astankova / Villanelle.