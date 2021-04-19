Rouble woes persist on geopolitical concerns; EMEA assets muted

Article content

Russia’s rouble dipped on Monday as concerns over Western sanctions against the country persisted, while South Africa’s rand rose as low global interest rates spurred buying into the high-yielding currency.

The rouble led losses across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, falling 0.6% as the White House warned of consequences if Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison. Allies of Navalny revealed plans for large scale protests in a bid to win him medical care.

Tensions with the Czech Republic also rose after it expelled Russian diplomats and accused Moscow of being behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump. The move garnered support from Washington and NATO.

The United States announced sanctions targeting the rouble and Russian debt last week, rattling financial markets. But weakness in the rouble pushed the export-heavy MOEX Russian index to a record high.

Broader emerging market currencies moved little, as a damaging second wave of COVID-19 cases offset optimism over a weaker dollar and U.S. yields.

Indian markets, however, plummeted as infections rose at unprecedented levels, putting strain on the country’s healthcare system amid a vaccine shortage. The prospect of new lockdown measures threatened to hurt the already struggling economy.