Ree Drummond’s Nephew Arrested for DUI One Month After Terrifying Truck Crash

More than five weeks after Caleb was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the ‘Pioneer Woman’ star’s nephew faces carrying a firearm and transporting an open container of beer charges.

Ree Drummond‘s nephew was arrested for DUI. The jaw-dropping news came just one month after Caleb Drummond and “The Pioneer Woman” star’s husband Ladd Drummond were involved in a terrifying truck crash near her family’s ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma.

Caleb was arrested on early Saturday morning, April 17, per reported by TMZ. While circumstances of his arrest were unclear, the 21-year-old was facing charges of driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while being arrested for a DUI and transportation of an open container.

Documents from the Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, which was obtained by Today, unveiled that Caleb was released on Saturday afternoon. Investigation into his arrest is still ongoing, and decision whether or not to charge him was left to the district attorney.

Caleb’s arrest came a little over one month after he was critically injured in a scary accident wherein his firetruck collided with Ladd’s firetruck. On March 10, the two were driving a Himmat Fire Truck from opposite direction in response to a fire call. Decreasing visibility “due to high winds on a gravel road” led the two to have a head-on collision.

Since he did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident, Caleb was reportedly ejected 70 feet from his truck. Initial report claimed that he suffered head, arm, leg and other injuries. His aunt Ree later clarified that he “broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal.”

Speaking about the dreadful accident, Ree posted in March a new blog piece titled “Home Sweet Home (and So Grateful)“. In it, she shared her positivity as writing, “So rather than wish the accident didn’t happen, I’m gonna live in a state of gratitude – not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you.”

In the same post, the 52-year-old Food Network star detailed, “Caleb’s back home and is doing well, thank God, and Ladd and I were able to come home yesterday afternoon.” She added that her nephew has “got some recovering to do, but he should be back in the saddle [figuratively and literally] before too long.”