Pusha T Fears This Would Happen During His 2011 Coachella Performance With Kanye West

A decade ago, the ‘Mercy’ rapper took on the stage that resembles the Altar of Zeus at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, Germany when his rapper collaborator headlined the festival.

Rapper Pusha T was worried about a massive stone mural crushing him to death as he joined Kanye West onstage for his headlining performance at the 2011 Coachella festival.

Kanye had insisted on having the giant piece of art, resembling the Altar of Zeus at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, Germany, hang high above the stage as part of his elaborate set design at the California music event, and it was all Pusha could think about as he prepared to perform alongside his pal.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking performance, which was staged a decade ago on Saturday, April 17, Pusha told Complex.com, “Whatever that structure was, it was so massive. I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t fall on me.’ These were all my thoughts.”

Thankfully, all went smoothly and the 90-minute set was hailed a great success, marking a key turning point in the “Stronger” hitmaker’s career.

“It was my first time seeing a stage performance and [Kanye] putting it on like this,” Pusha recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. This is a huge deal.’ Watching him be obsessed… It was like, it couldn’t go any other way for him.”

Looking back at his performance with Kanye, Pusha stated, “I was watching one of the biggest moments in touring, with the biggest artist in the world, off the best album of the year, doing the purest form of hip-hop. I was like, hip-hop is being appreciated.” He added, “They’re appreciating the purest form of hip-hop at the highest level. It was overwhelming.”

“It was overwhelming to see the youngest genre of music, the music that comes under the most scrutiny, the music that wasn’t supposed to last, if you let my parents tell it… It wasn’t gonna be around for 20 years,” he elaborated. “At that point, for me, it was like, ‘Oh, we are the biggest. And we’re not [just] the biggest, we are the best.’ ”