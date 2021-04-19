Prince Harry Had ‘Face-to-Face’ Chat With Prince Charles Before Returning the U.S. on Monday

WENN

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, is reportedly to be expected to fly back to America this Monday, April 19.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, is expected to fly back to America this Monday, April 19.

The new report also claims that Prince Harry had a face-to-face chat with his dad Charles on Sunday. The intimate talk arrived after Harry reconciled with brother William as they were seen leaving together for Prince Philip’s funeral service at St George’s Chapel on Saturday.

The sons of Prince Charles were seen talking to each other following the funeral of their grandfather. According to previous reports, Harry was seen rather chummy with William’s wife Kate Middleton while they stood outside the chapel. After the Duchess of Cambridge left the service on foot, Harry was seen walking side-by-side with his brother as they had a little chat on their way back to Windsor Castle.

During his time in his home country, Harry has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the home gifted to him by the Queen after his wedding to Meghan Markle. Reports added that the Duke spent most of his first visit to the U.K. following his and Meghan’s royal exit in mandatory quarantine in Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Philip was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony, which was preceded with a moment of silence after his casket arrived at the chapel. The Armed Forces conducted a Ceremonial Gun Fire at nine locations at the beginning and end of national minute’s silence. Meanwhile, Prince Philip’s Greek and Russian heritage was evoked with several songs during the funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99. In a statement regarding the heartbreaking news, Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The announcement also mentioned that “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”