Post-election spending prospects lift German Bund yield at 7-week high

LONDON — Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose on Monday to its highest level since late February, as the focus turned to prospects for greater fiscal spending after the Green Party announced its candidate for chancellor in a Sept. 26 federal election.

It is the first time in its 40-year history that the left-leaning Green Party has proposed a candidate – party co-leader Annalena Baerbock – for the top job in German politics.

Although she still only has an outside chance, the move underscores how the party has grown into a formidable force that is now just a few points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, who have ruled for 16 years.

While moves in the bond market were modest ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank, Baerbock’s candidacy will focus attention on possible economic reforms in Germany, given her pledges for a “new start” and greater investment in education, digital and green technologies.

“At the least they (the Greens) could be part of the ruling coalition and could push for more of a fiscal boost,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

“It’s not a surprise that the Greens are riding high in the polls but today’s news has put them in the spotlight.”