Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s By Reuters

© Reuters. Healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Manila
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas,
“The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference, referring to the countries where blood clots were reported.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.