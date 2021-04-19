Peloton, Tesla Fall Premarket; Coca-Cola Rises By Investing.com

Corning (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after JPMorgan (NYSE:) upgraded its stance on the fiber supplier to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, seeing a 20% rally on the back of the big broadband investment to come.

Citigroup (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after Reuters reported that the banking giant plans to expand its investment banking business in China and will soon apply to set up local underwriting, sales and trading and futures trading businesses by the end of June.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:) stock rose 8.5% after the motorcycle maker reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year forecast for sales growth, on the back of strong demand for its more profitable touring bikes.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after the soft drinks giant beat quarterly revenue estimates, helped by the reopening of restaurants and cinema theaters following accelerated vaccine rollouts. That said, the company declined to lift its full-year guidance, citing continued uncertainty over the pandemic.

Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock fell 6.2% after safety regulators in the U.S. warned people to stop using the company’s Tread+ “immediately” if they have children or pets in the home, citing 39 incidents including one death. The company called the warning “inaccurate and misleading”.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.8% after the death of two men in one of the company’s vehicles over the weekend. The electric car was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat when it crashed into a tree north of Houston, Texas.

