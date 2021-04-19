Peloton, Tesla Fall Premarket; Coca-Cola Rises By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, April 19th. Please refresh for updates.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.8% after the death of two men in one of the company’s vehicles over the weekend. The electric car was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat when it crashed into a tree north of Houston, Texas.
Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock fell 6.2% after safety regulators in the U.S. warned people to stop using the company’s Tread+ “immediately” if they have children or pets in the home, citing 39 incidents including one death. The company called the warning “inaccurate and misleading”.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after the soft drinks giant beat quarterly revenue estimates, helped by the reopening of restaurants and cinema theaters following accelerated vaccine rollouts. That said, the company declined to lift its full-year guidance, citing continued uncertainty over the pandemic.
GameStop (NYSE:) stock rose 8.6% after the company said Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will resign, as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:) stock rose 8.5% after the motorcycle maker reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year forecast for sales growth, on the back of strong demand for its more profitable touring bikes.
Citigroup (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after Reuters reported that the banking giant plans to expand its investment banking business in China and will soon apply to set up local underwriting, sales and trading and futures trading businesses by the end of June.
Textron (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after Credit Suisse (SIX:) upgraded its investment stance on the aerospace firm to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’, citing the company’s defense work.
Zynga (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.5% after BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of the mobile video game maker with an ‘overweight’ rating, saying the stock could jump 40% from here.
Corning (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after JPMorgan (NYSE:) upgraded its stance on the fiber supplier to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, seeing a 20% rally on the back of the big broadband investment to come.
