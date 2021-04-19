Peak fear? Bitcoin funding rates crash to lowest levels in 7 months By Cointelegraph

The funding rate of (BTC) has dropped to levels not seen since September 2020 as the price of Bitcoin plummeted below $52,000 on April 18. Quant trader and analyst Lex Moskovski says it shows fear has returned to the market.

According to the data from Glassnode, the average Bitcoin futures funding rate across all exchange dropped to as low as around -0.03% on Sunday

Bitcoin futures perpetual funding rate. Source: Glassnode
15-minute price chart (Binance). Source: Tradingview