PBOC describes Bitcoin as an investment alternative By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

PBOC describes Bitcoin as an investment alternative

China’s central bank or the POBC (People’s Bank of China) this week described as an “investment alternative”, a slight change in tone after the apex bank cracked down on crypto trading 4 years ago.

Experts have called this recent description a progressive one, claiming that it could lead to regulatory changes in how Bitcoin is viewed in the country. Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia, Deputy Governor of the PBOC, Li Bo, unequivocally stated that the apex bank regards Bitcoin and Stablecoins as crypto assets and investment alternatives.

Although one of the biggest buyers of Bitcoin, the PBOC in a bid to regulate this digital asset placed an indefinite ban on Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), an avenue of raising money for crypto start-ups by issuing tokens to investors. A few months later, the bank also shut down all crypto exchanges in the country, citing financial instability as a crux.

Speaking further, Li Bo disclosed that as an investment alternative, countries and governments including China and the PBOC are looking into it and are constantly looking for the right regulatory requirements to be meted out.

Describing the statement as “progressive”, CEO of Babel Finance, Flex (NASDAQ:) Yang, while speaking to reporters revealed that albeit this does not mean anything at the moment, there’s a significant change in how the POBC views Bitcoin now.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR