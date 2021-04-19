Pacific Telecommunications Council Announces the Call for Participation for Its 44th Annual Conference

Article content

HONOLULU — Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) announces the Call for Participation (CFP) for its 44th Annual Conference. PTC’22: Reunite. Rethink. Renew. will be a hybrid event, offering both in-person and online attendance, held in Honolulu from 16 to 19 January 2022.

“Like many, we are looking forward to reuniting and paving the way for the innovations of the near future, as the world continues to evolve and depend on our industry at lightning speed,” said Sharon Nakama, chief executive officer of PTC. “We encourage industry executives to submit one or multiple proposals to educate and share their expertise at PTC’22.”

The Call for Participation is open to everyone in the ICT industry: ecosystem players, policy makers, regulators, academics, researchers, or students, and offers a variety of conference formats: individual presentations, panel discussions, workshops, lightning talks, and more.

PTC’22 topics encompass the entire spectrum of the industry in areas ranging from humanitarian efforts to the global economy.

Academics, researchers, and students are encouraged to submit a paper abstract or panel proposal that aligns with a suggested topic or the conference theme. In addition, apply for a research award, the Meheroo Jussawalla Research Award or Yale M. Braunstein Student Award, with the opportunity to present the research at PTC’22.