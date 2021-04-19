Not going anywhere for a while? Grab a Dogecoin, says Snickers candy By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Snickers, the chocolate bar sold around the world for more than 90 years, is getting into the crypto space by promoting the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In a tweet today, Snickers posted an image of the Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu dog atop the message “Dogecoinrise” to its more than 407,500 followers. The candy bar brand included the hashtag “DogeDay,” which has been trending in the United States, as well as two rocketship emojis in a reply.