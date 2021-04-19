NFTb launches NFT marketplace focused on environmental sustainability By Cointelegraph

The new marketplace connects artists and leading charities, allowing anyone to auction their artwork at an affordable rate and donate a portion of their proceeds towards a charity of their choosing. NFTb claims over 120 artists have already joined the waitlist.

NFTb, a nonfungible token platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, is launching a new version of its marketplace focused on supporting social causes and providing artists with more affordable listing options.

