NFTb launches NFT marketplace focused on environmental sustainability By Cointelegraph

NFTb launches NFT marketplace focused on environmental sustainability
NFTb, a nonfungible token platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, is launching a new version of its marketplace focused on supporting social causes and providing artists with more affordable listing options.
The new marketplace connects artists and leading charities, allowing anyone to auction their artwork at an affordable rate and donate a portion of their proceeds towards a charity of their choosing. NFTb claims over 120 artists have already joined the waitlist.
