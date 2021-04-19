New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed World’s Surging Battery Demand

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Orocobre Ltd. agreed to acquire Galaxy Resources Ltd. in a A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) deal to create the world’s fifth-biggest lithium chemicals producer to benefit from fast-growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Its the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, and values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close. The deal has the backing of both company boards and Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.

Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, and Orecobre — with projects in Argentina and Japan — reported a 54% jump in its realized prices in the March quarter, driven by surging demand for the lithium-ion batteries used in EVs.

The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.

Shares in Orecobre and Galaxy both rose to their highest in over three years on Monday following news of the deal.

Galaxy’s main producing asset is in Australia, but it has development projects in Argentina and Canada. The companies said their complimentary portfolio of assets offered product and geographical diversity across both brine and hard rock methods of lithium extraction.