New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed World’s Surging Battery Demand

(Bloomberg) — Orocobre Ltd. agreed to acquire Galaxy Resources Ltd. in a A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) deal to create the world’s fifth-biggest lithium chemicals producer to benefit from fast-growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.
Its the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, and values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close. The deal has the backing of both company boards and Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.
Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, and Orecobre — with projects in Argentina and Japan — reported a 54% jump in its realized prices in the March quarter, driven by surging demand for the lithium-ion batteries used in EVs.
The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.
Shares in Orecobre and Galaxy both rose to their highest in over three years on Monday following news of the deal.
Galaxy’s main producing asset is in Australia, but it has development projects in Argentina and Canada. The companies said their complimentary portfolio of assets offered product and geographical diversity across both brine and hard rock methods of lithium extraction.
The merged company, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires, but its primary share listing will remain in Australia. It will rank just behind global lithium producers, including Chile’s Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Albemarle Corp and Tianqi Lithium Corp.
Investment bankers from Canada’s biggest banks see more mining deals this year and increased investor focus on ESG and battery metals, according to a capital markets panel at a mining conference last month.
Another Australian miner, IGO Ltd. last year agreed to pay $1.4 billion for a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Corp.’s Australian business, giving it around a 25% interest in the Greenbushes mine, one of the world’s largest lithium operations.
Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for every Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, with Galaxy holding 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the deal by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s adviser was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is targeted for completion in mid August 2021.
“The merger brings together assets and teams with highly complementary skills and knowledge, with a unique opportunity to create a leading independent lithium company,” Perez de Solay said in a statement. “The merger consolidates the combined group’s position in Argentina and will give us significant operational, technical and financial flexibility to deliver the full value of our combined portfolio.”
