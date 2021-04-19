Nets’ Kevin Durant (thigh) ruled out vs. Pelican By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to the left thigh contusion he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

The Nets haven’t yet revealed a timetable for how long Durant may be sidelined. Coach Steve Nash said after Sunday’s game that Durant would be re-evaluated on Monday.

Durant has played in just 24 of Brooklyn’s 57 games this season. He recently returned from a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Brooklyn also continues to be without star guard James Harden (hamstring), who will sit out for the seventh straight game.

Also, big men Nic Claxton and Reggie Perry will miss the contest due to health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans listed forward James Johnson (adductor) as doubtful.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR