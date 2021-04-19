NBA YoungBoy Tells Wendy Williams to ‘Stay in Good Spirit’ in Letter From Jail

Facebook/WENN/Instar

The Baton Rouge rapper, who was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this year, addresses the TV personality in a letter which is uploaded on the official Never Broke Again LLC’s page.

AceShowbiz –

NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) has broken his silence from jail. The rapper, who was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this year as he had an outstanding warrant in relation to drugs and firearms, sent a letter in which he specifically addressed Wendy Williams, who discussed his arrest on her talk show.

Reflecting on being away from his children, YoungBoy began his letter which was uploaded on the official Never Broke Again LLC’s page on Monday, April 19, “i can leave my kids million of dollars to divide but cant give them the time they truly deserve.” He went on to say, “nobody understand me they never did s**t some times i don’t understand myself but thats fine because im okay i aint looking for you to feel sorry i just ask for one thing- For you to let me suffer in peace.”

Later, the star, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, mentioned Wendy, writing, “tell MS. WENDY WILLIAM i say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women i can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT).” Concluding his letter, YoungBoy penned, “Sincerely Kentrell.”

<br />

Prior to this, Wendy was under fire for wishing jail time on the rapper in an episode of her talk show. “He’s got to go to jail,” Wendy told her audience back in March. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that-bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?”

It didn’t take long before YoungBoy’s mom responded to Wendy’s remarks. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Sherhonda Gaulden blasted the TV personality, “F**k Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t.”

Fellow Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) also jumped to YoungBoy’s defense. “Stop it Wendy Williams you did a hot 21 kilos of coke before your 21st bday all the way till your amazing tumble,” he tweeted at the time.