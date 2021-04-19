Navalny ally says “no hope of good news” on his health By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term



MOSCOW (Reuters) – An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said there was no hope of receiving good news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician on Monday.

Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain.

Speaking to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, Lyubov Sobol said Navalny’s allies hoped to receive information about his health closer to the end of the day.

Navalny’s allies have announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger-strike.