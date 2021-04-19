Naomi Campbell Believes Air Conditioner Causes Wrinkles

Instagram

The 50-year-old supermodel reveals in a new magazine interview that she refuses to sleep in an air conditioned room because she’s convinced the cooling systems could give her ‘wrinkles.’

AceShowbiz –

Naomi Campbell isn’t a fan of air conditioning because she thinks it gives her “wrinkles.”

The supermodel is convinced the cooling systems can cause unflattering lines to appear on her face while she sleeps, so she always makes sure it’s switched off when she goes to bed.

During a tour of her luxury villa in Malindi, Kenya, “The Face” star explained, “I just love this room, it’s just chilled. We have air conditioning. I don’t personally sleep in air conditioning. I don’t like it, it gives wrinkles, I believe.”

Naomi also revealed she’s a big advocate of hydrotherapy treatments.

She told Architectural Digest, “So this is hydrotherapy. You’re getting like the bath for like 30 minutes. And then after they wrap you, they cover you with mud and they sink you in this one and you sink down, down, down, down, but your skin, good detox.”

“It’s about detoxing, peeling out all the toxins. And that’s what you wanna do when you go away and chill.”

“I recommend all my friends when they come here and all my guests to do this on the first day, so that they have the best sleep ever the first one.”

Naomi first visited the coastal town of Malindi in the mid-1990s and has had connections with the location for more than two decades.