Meteorite flashes across the sky in Surfers Paradise

An extra-terrestrial flash has been spotted shooting through the sky in Queensland.

Queensland police managed to capture the moment on camera while driving through the state's Glitter Strip last night.

READ MORE: NASA's Mars helicopter becomes first powered flight on another planet

https://twitter.com/QldPolice/status/1384309758123855872

The bright flash appeared to plummet toward earth, lighting up the sky for a brief moment before disappearing.

The sparkle is thought to have been caused by a meteor in outer space.

READ MORE: Rare meteorite that fell on UK driveway may contain 'ingredients for life'

The sighting coincides with the time of year when the Lyrid meteor shower is usually visible from Australian skies.

The Lyrids are some of the oldest observed meteor showers in the world and generally peak in late April.