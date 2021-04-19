Memphis Rapper Mendenhall Mendenhall 2x Murdered at Gas Station

Instagram

His fellow rapper AC Blue states that the death of the budding rapper, whose real name was Donterrius Johnson, may have been a result of him being ‘at the wrong place at the wrong time.’

Hip-hop community has lost one of the promising stars in a gun violence once again. It has been reported that a Memphis rapper named Mendenhall Mendenhall 2x was killed on Wednesday, April 14 evening in front of the Valero gas station at Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall. AC Blue, an artist from the area, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

He stated that the death of the rapper, whose real name was Donterrius Johnson, might have been a result of him being “at the wrong place at the wrong time.” Mendenhall was one of two people who were killed in the shooting incident.

On its official Twitter account, Memphis Police Department stated, “Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5315 Knight Arnold Rd. One victim was located at 5315 Knight Arnold, and victim #2 was located at 5293 Knight Arnold. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.”

The account later announced that the perpetrator had been arrested following the murder. “Noah Jones, 20, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (2x) and Reckless Endangerment,” it shared. Noah was arrested when he got a treatment on his gunshot wound at a local hospital.

It was said that Noah reported his car stolen at gunpoint in front of his home. Police claimed that in a video from the Valero, the other victim, who was reported to be a juvenile, was seen arriving at the convenience store in the stolen black Chevy Camero. Investigators said that four suspects opened fire on the juvenile and Mendenhall, who was walking out of the Valero when he was shot.

Of the late budding rapper, AC Blue said, “His name Mendenhall Mendenhall 2X’S. May he rest in peace.” Adding that Mendenhall’s career was about to take off, Blue said, “That’s why all these people came out last night. About 300-400 out here total.”

Producer Buck Nasty also said, “He was a great guy, a great guy to work with. I did record with him a few times. He was very energetic and professional.” To honor Mendenhall, some balloons were placed outside the gas station. A candlelight vigil was also allegedly being held for the late rapper.