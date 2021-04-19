‘Mank’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Win Big at 2021 ASC Awards

Netflix

The David Fincher-directed movie and the Netflix coming-of-age miniseries take home the top prizes at the 35th annual American Society of Cinematographers awards.

AceShowbiz –

“Mank“, “The Queen’s Gambit“, and “The Crown” were among the big winners at the American Society of Cinematographers 35th annual awards on Sunday (18Apr21).

“The Mandalorian” was also victorious while filmmaker Sofia Coppola was honoured with the ASC Board of Governors Award for her contributions to cinema.

Accepting her latest accolade, the director said, “It’s the coolest award that I’ve ever gotten.”

The award was presented to the helmer by her colleague Edward Lachman. “For me, she had a remarkable composure and vision,” he said. “You found a way that allowed myself and all the creative departments around you to contribute while you still maintained your own personal vision. You’ve always been able to enlighten us with your talent. It seems so effortless, enriching us.”

Meanwhile, during his acceptance speech, “Mank” cinematographer Messerschmidt heaped praise on director David Fincher, “Thanks to David Fincher for creating an environment where we could do our best work, and expecting it.”

The full list of winners is: